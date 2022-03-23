Hollywood Hills home invasion robbery: Suspects zip-tie victim in alleged targeted crime

Police are investigating an alleged targeted home invasion robbery of a high-end watch dealer that occurred in the Hollywood Hills overnight.

The Los Angeles Police Department said around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at a home located near the intersection of Mulholland and Outpost drives. When officers first arrived at the scene, the victim was unsure if the suspects were still outside the house.

Witnesses said a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to the home and shortly after, four suspects wearing ski masks got out of the vehicle. Investigators said the suspects were able to enter the home through an unlocked sliding glass door and proceeded to go straight to the victim’s room.

The victim was woken up by the suspects at gunpoint. The four suspects tied him up using zip ties and demanded that he turn over the watches he had in the home. The victim pointed to two briefcases, which the victims took before they left the scene.

Officials said the watch dealer recently relocated to the area from Texas and said he felt someone had been casing his home over the past few days.

Detectives were canvassing surveillance footage to help identify the suspects' vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

