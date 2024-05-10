Disney star pulls woman from overturned car in Thousand Oaks

A Good Samaritan who recently pulled a young woman from an overturned vehicle in Thousand Oaks was none other than a former Disney star.

It was late at night, as Kyle Massey maneuvered his car around one of the many curves on Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, when he came upon it.

"I just saw a car upside down, and I just went over to help," said Massey.

A car had flipped on the median, and Massey ran to help her.

In cellphone video Massey took from the scene, the "That's So Raven" star is seen running to the car while the woman inside asks for help.

"I open the door and I see her, and she's, like, hanging from her seat belt upside down stuck to the chair," Massey said. He was able to undo the seat belt, lift her down and get the woman out of the car.

The woman was not seriously injured. In the video she's heard saying that she lost control as she gained speed going around a corner.

Even more shocking — this wasn't the first time Massey's jumped in to help during a rescue situation like this.

Just a few months ago, an elderly driver flipped her vehicle on its side. He had the phone camera on then, too.

Massey was able to pull the woman and her granddaughter from the car.

"I'm always the first person on the scene and I don't know why. But thank God that I am though."