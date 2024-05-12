Motorcyclist killed in Valley Glen crash

A motorcyclist is dead Saturday and neighbors are still traumatized by the awful crash.

They told FOX 11's Chelsea Edwards that the Valley Glen neighborhood is all too familiar with speeding and collisions.

The motorcycle rider who died was 23-year-old, and authorities say they believe he was the one who caused the crash.

Residents here say this particular stretch is known for speeding and accidents.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Oxnard Street near Varner Avenue when a white four-door sedan and a motorcycle collided.

The rider was thrown onto the sidewalk while the mangled bike landed at a house nearby. Emergency responders tried to save the man at the scene. Police say he was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Jaime Ortiz has lost track of how many horrible accidents he's witnessed right outside his front door, but this one surprised and saddened him.

"This is crazy. I said, 'what's going on?' This is like the third or fourth accident within just a month."

He says the speeding along this stretch of Oxnard has gotten so out of control, he won't even walk his dog to the other side of the street.

"I don't cross with my dog, Charlie, here at all because of what I've seen before that cars, although we have these lights start to flash and everything when people press it. A lot of times people don't often [stop.]"

Residents are just hoping that something can be done to make this area a little bit safer.

FOX 11 is told the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was apparently not hurt.