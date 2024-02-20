California residents leaving these cities for Idaho, Census data shows

It's no secret that living in California is expensive, to say the least.

The U.S. Census Bureau, which tracks where Americans are moving to and from, found thousands of Californians are moving to several states for more affordability.

Popular destinations for ex-Californians include Arizona, Texas, and Florida, but data also showed Californians are accounting for quite a chunk of one state's population growth - Idaho.

Apparently, nearly 31% of the Gem State's population between 2017 and 2021 were from California, according to the American Community Survey table as put out by the Census Bureau.

Why Idaho? The data looked at several factors, including cost of living, weather, and safety. Crime in particular was lower in Boise than in the 15 cities in California that sent the most residents to Idaho. Housing costs also played an important factor, with data showing the median listing price in the Gem State is lower than nearly a dozen of those California cities.

Here are the top 15 California cities sending the most people to Idaho in 2024:

Los Angeles Sacramento Riverside San Francisco San Diego San Jose Fresno Stockton Modesto Oxnard Santa Cruz Yuba City Santa Rosa Santa Maria San Luis Obispo

Did your city make the list?