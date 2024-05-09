Questlove slams Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud: ‘Hip hop is truly dead'

"The Roots" drummer Questlove, one of the most respected names in hip-hop, is not amused by the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The 53-year-old hip-hop connoisseur, took to Instagram to share his thoughts, and concluded that "Hip Hop is Truly Dead."

"Nobody won the war" he wrote. "This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary – women & children (& actual facts) be damned."

His post continued to read, "Same audience wanting blood will soon put up "rip" posts like they weren’t part of the problem. Hip Hop Is Truly Dead."

Earlier this week, Drake’s security guard was shot and wounded outside his Toronto mansion in the lavish Bridle Path neighborhood.

Sources close to the situation allege the Toronto shooting was not related to the ongoing fall out with Lamar but was in retaliation after Cash XO’s security was shot outside his Los Angeles area home. Cash XO co-founded XO Records with The Weeknd, another artist Drake is at odds with.

The quarrel between Drake and Lamar began after Lamar dropped a scathing verse against Drake that was featured on Metro Boomin and Future’s "We Don’t Trust You" album. In the song "Like That," Lamar’s lyrics include "there’s a lot of goofies with a check," and "it’s time for him to prove that he’s the problem."

Drake then released two tracks in response – "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

After much anticipation, Lamar then released his first diss track "Euphoria" in response.

Lamar and Drake continue to make serious accusations against one another through their lyrics.