FOX 11, LA Times, USC Dornsife to host next Los Angeles Mayoral candidate debate

FOX 11 on Tuesday announced that it is partnering with the Los Angeles Times and the Dornsife Center for the Political Future in the next debate in the race for Mayor of Los Angeles. The debate will be taking place on March 22 at 6 p.m. live from the campus of USC.

The debate will be moderated by FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson and LA Times columnist Erika D Smith.

Among those confirmed to attend are U.S. Rep. and current front-runner Karen Bass, billionaire developer Rick Caruso in his first debate on the issues, Los Angeles City Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The Los Angeles Mayoral Debate will air live on FOX 11 and will be available to stream online at foxla.com, the LA Times, and other outlets.

The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the general election Nov. 8.

Wednesday is the deadline for candidates to submit nominating petitions with a sufficient number of signatures to appear on the June 7 primary ballot. A minimum of 500 valid signatures from voters are required, but candidates who receive at least 1,000 signatures will avoid a $300 filing fee.

The June 7 primary will also include city elections for city attorney, controller, and City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15.

