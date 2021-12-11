LA mayoral candidates to meet in first public forum on Sunday

article

Five candidates in next year's Los Angeles mayoral election will appear in their first public forum together Sunday.

City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de Leon, City Attorney Mike Feuer, Rep. Karen Bass and Jessica Lall, CEO of the Central City Association, have confirmed their participation, according to The Stonewall Democratic Club, which will host the event. The Los Angeles chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists and The Minority AIDS Project will be co-hosts.

The forum will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Minority AIDS Project at 5149 W. Jefferson Blvd., "in a hybrid online and in-person format in a Zoom meeting as well as simulcast from the Stonewall YouTube Channel and Facebook Page," organizers said.

Stonewall Democratic Club members will vote to endorse a candidate at the conclusion of the forum.

Freelance journalist Jarrett Hill and Spectrum News 1 anchor Tanya McRae will serve as moderators.

The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the general election Nov. 8.

Other candidates running to replace a termed-out Eric Garcetti include real estate agent Mel Wilson, entrepreneur Ramit Varma and marketing executive Craig Greiwe.

