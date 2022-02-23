June Primary Ballot: Who is running for mayor of Los Angeles?

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and real estate developer Rick Caruso have both officially qualified for the June primary election ballot after filing petitions with a sufficient number of valid signatures, the Los Angeles City Clerk said Wednesday.

De León submitted his petition Tuesday and Caruso submitted his Wednesday, according to the City Clerk. Councilman Joe Buscaino also submitted a petition, but it had not yet been finalized by the City Clerk as of noon Wednesday.

A tentative field of 27 candidates filed paperwork by the Feb. 12 deadline to run for mayor of Los Angeles in the June 7 election.

But not all candidates who filed will automatically end up on the ballot. Over the next couple of weeks, candidates will gather signatures to officially get their names on the ballot. A minimum of 500 valid signatures from voters are required, but candidates who receive at least 1,000 signatures will avoid a $300 filing fee.

In mid-March, the nominating petitions' signatures will be reviewed and the official candidate lists will be finalized.

Besides de León, Caruso and Buscaino, prominent candidates are Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, City Attorney Mike Feuer and real estate agent and former Metro board member Mel Wilson. The last three have yet to submit their petitions, but have until next month.

Other candidates who have filed declarations of intent to run are:

Ramit Varma, tech entrepreneur

Craig Greiwe, businessman

Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, Echo Park Neighborhood Council member

Chuck Cho, who did not identify with a title

John Jsamuel Jackson, businessman

G. Juan Johnson, housing advocate

Douglas Paul Nichols, businessman

William "Rodriguez" Morrison, who was a Republican candidate in 2017 for the U.S. House of Representatives for the 34th District

Andrew Kim, lawyer

Jesse N. Forte, scientist

Sean Isaac Enright, construction professional

Barry "Boenvilla" Boen, SilentRight CEO

Austin Dragon, Army veteran and education advocate

Juanita Lopez, businesswoman

Vincent "King Spider-D" Willis, community activist

Jesseca Harvey, business administrative consultant

Louis De Barraicua, homeless advocate

Jemiss Naza, chiropractor

Alycia Tashaunna Lowery, social worker

Chris Gilmore, business owner

Gina Viola, community activist

