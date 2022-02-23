June Primary Ballot: Who is running for mayor of Los Angeles?
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and real estate developer Rick Caruso have both officially qualified for the June primary election ballot after filing petitions with a sufficient number of valid signatures, the Los Angeles City Clerk said Wednesday.
De León submitted his petition Tuesday and Caruso submitted his Wednesday, according to the City Clerk. Councilman Joe Buscaino also submitted a petition, but it had not yet been finalized by the City Clerk as of noon Wednesday.
A tentative field of 27 candidates filed paperwork by the Feb. 12 deadline to run for mayor of Los Angeles in the June 7 election.
LA MAYORAL RACE LATEST
But not all candidates who filed will automatically end up on the ballot. Over the next couple of weeks, candidates will gather signatures to officially get their names on the ballot. A minimum of 500 valid signatures from voters are required, but candidates who receive at least 1,000 signatures will avoid a $300 filing fee.
In mid-March, the nominating petitions' signatures will be reviewed and the official candidate lists will be finalized.
Besides de León, Caruso and Buscaino, prominent candidates are Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, City Attorney Mike Feuer and real estate agent and former Metro board member Mel Wilson. The last three have yet to submit their petitions, but have until next month.
Other candidates who have filed declarations of intent to run are:
- Ramit Varma, tech entrepreneur
- Craig Greiwe, businessman
- Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, Echo Park Neighborhood Council member
- Chuck Cho, who did not identify with a title
- John Jsamuel Jackson, businessman
- G. Juan Johnson, housing advocate
- Douglas Paul Nichols, businessman
- William "Rodriguez" Morrison, who was a Republican candidate in 2017 for the U.S. House of Representatives for the 34th District
- Andrew Kim, lawyer
- Jesse N. Forte, scientist
- Sean Isaac Enright, construction professional
- Barry "Boenvilla" Boen, SilentRight CEO
- Austin Dragon, Army veteran and education advocate
- Juanita Lopez, businesswoman
- Vincent "King Spider-D" Willis, community activist
- Jesseca Harvey, business administrative consultant
- Louis De Barraicua, homeless advocate
- Jemiss Naza, chiropractor
- Alycia Tashaunna Lowery, social worker
- Chris Gilmore, business owner
- Gina Viola, community activist
