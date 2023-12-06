After 1 year in office, LA Mayor Bass says this is the state of the city's homeless population

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday that more than 21,000 unhoused Angelenos have "come inside" since December 2022, due to her team's new and urgent strategy to reduce homelessness. This is thousands more than the previous year, according to officials.

"As we've worked to house Angelenos, we've uncovered barriers and then we address them," said Bass during a press conference Wednesday.

According to Bass's team, more than 9,000 units of affordable housing are being accelerated as a result of Bass's policies.

To address the crisis, Bass declared a state of emergency upon taking office last year. Bass said that establishing an effective data collection system, as well as developing a housing and services strategy, were all huge factors in reaching this year's numbers.

Bass's plan to reduce LA's homeless population included expanding interim housing infrastructure, accelerating construction of permanent affordable housing, cutting through red tape to move people from the streets to permanent housing faster and collaborating with government officials and local nonprofits to ensure Angelenos stay housed.

In addition to fast-tracking more affordable housing across the city, Bass's office announced that their team has cleared 32 encampments over the past year, through the Mayor's citywide Inside Safe Initiative.

The homelessness crisis was a primary focus for Mayor Bass when she assumed office in December 2022. Studies show that the LA homeless population rose in 2022, while the number of those in interim housing remained steady, the Los Angeles Homeless Services reports. Bass declared the homelessness crisis a state of emergency for LA City within two weeks of her inauguration.

"Though we are proud of our progress, there is still more work to be done," said Bass "It’s a new day in Los Angeles and our momentum will not stop."