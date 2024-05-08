Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, uncle before killing himself in Orange County: Police

Authorities have ruled the deaths of three people in Santa Ana last week as a murder-suicide, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The incident happened Thursday, May 2, around 4:30 p.m. in a business in the 1200 block of E. Chestnut Avenue.

An investigation revealed the suspect, 25-year-old Cameron Delani Clark, allegedly shot his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jordan Block, and her uncle, 64-year-old Brian Xan Martin, for unknown reasons.

Responding officers found Clark at the scene, also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from his injuries three days later on May 5, authorities said.

At the scene of the crime, authorities recovered a firearm and "edged weapons" related to the murder-suicide.

The motive behind the homicides remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.