Woman shot in neck by husband, child also shot in Victorville, police say

A Victorville mother and child are recovering after they were allegedly shot by the woman's husband following an argument, according to police.

It happened around 11:18 p.m. at the Days Inn located in the 15300 block of La Paz Drive.

At the scene, officers located the 33-year-old mother and 10-year-old child suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Bulger, the father of the child, got into an argument with his wife, and that's when he allegedly shot her in the neck, authorities said.

That bullet traveled through her body, exited through her stomach, and struck the child in his stomach, officials said.

The conditions of mother and child are not known.

Bulger was arrested and booked for attempted murder, child endangerment, and other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.