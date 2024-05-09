Man accused of home robberies, holding 92-year-old hostage in Rialto

article

A man was arrested this week, accused of a home burglary and holding a 92-year-old hostage in his own home in Rialto, officials announced.

Corey James Dawley, 52, has been booked on multiple felony charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and deputies think he may be responsible for other crimes.

Deputies were called out to a home in the 5700 block of Sycamore Avenue in Rialto just before 5 p.m. on May 4, after a 911 caller reported a robbery. When deputies got they found a man hiding in a closet inside the home. But when deputies tried to handcuff him, he bolted and got away.

Deputies searched for hours, including with bloodhounds and air units, but they couldn't find him.

Later that night, the department got another 911 call from a 92-year-old man at another Rialto home, claiming that he was being held hostage in his own home. By the time deputies got there though, he was gone.

After an investigation, deputies identified Dawley as the suspect in both cases. They set up surveillance in Victorville and San Bernardino.

Four days later on May 8, deputies saw Dawley leaving a residence in San Bernardino. They pulled him over and arrested him for the break-ins. Authorities said they think Dawley may be responsible for other crimes in the area, which is why they released his picture.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents or others were asked to contact the Fontana Sherrif's Station.