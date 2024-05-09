Driver injured after Corvette gets pinned under semi-truck

A driver was injured after their Corvette crashed into a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon.

The horrific crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic.

Images from SkyFOX show the bright orange car pinned underneath the rear of the semi-truck. A person was trapped in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Three northbound lanes were closed while crews worked; all lanes have since reopened.