Driver injured after Corvette gets pinned under semi-truck

By
Published  May 9, 2024 1:35pm PDT
Santa Clarita
A driver was injured after their Corvette was pinned underneath a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Castaic.

LOS ANGELES - A driver was injured after their Corvette crashed into a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon.

The horrific crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic.

Images from SkyFOX show the bright orange car pinned underneath the rear of the semi-truck. A person was trapped in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Three northbound lanes were closed while crews worked; all lanes have since reopened.