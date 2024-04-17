Man accused of carrying gun at a park in Long Beach shot, killed by police

A man who was accused of walking around with a gun at a park in Long Beach was shot and killed by police.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of an armed man in MacArthur Park around 4:20 p.m. on April 17.

When police arrived, officers noticed the man allegedly was, in fact, armed. LBPD said officers at the scene told the man to put the gun down multiple times.

After the suspect repeatedly refused to listen, one of the officers opened fire at the armed man. The armed man was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital, LBPD said.

Neither officers nor the public were hurt in the tense incident. The deadly shooting is under investigation.