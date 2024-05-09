Pedestrian shot dead after being hit by two cars in Victorville

An investigation is underway into the fatal deputy-involved shooting of a man in Victorville.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Mariposa Road near Locust Ave. for reports of a pedestrian hit.

Officials say the male pedestrian was hit by two vehicles on Mariposa Rd. When deputies arrived on scene, the pedestrian was getting up. Some sort of altercation occurred resulting in a shooting.

The pedestrian was struck by gunfire and died at the scene. It is unclear if he was armed.

Mariposa Rd, between Locust Ave. and La Mesa Rd. will be closed for several hours as law enforcement investigates.