Robbers hit multiple 7-Eleven stores in Long Beach area

The search was on for five suspects, four women and one man, following an overnight crime spree in Los Angeles County at multiple 7-Eleven stores.

One of the robberies occurred at the 7-Eleven located near the intersection of Candlewood Street and Paramount Boulevard in Lakewood. Investigators believe this was the robbers’ first stop where the clerk was robbed at gunpoint around 11 p.m. Thursday. The suspects got away with $3,500 in cash, and possibly some lottery tickets and cigarettes.

The group of suspects then moved to the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of E. Pacific Coast Highway in Signal Hill where officials said another clerk was robbed at gunpoint.

A 7-Eleven on Cherry Avenue and a possible fourth location were also hit.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a white Kia and officials said the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Those with information about the string of robberies are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or the Long Beach Police Department.