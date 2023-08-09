7-Eleven workers who gave failed robber '*** whooping' will not face charges

The two 7-Eleven workers in California who gave a would-be suspect the beatdown shared-'round-social-media will not be facing charges from local authorities.

According to a report from FOX 11's sister station KTVU-TV, the two store clerks were seen beating up a man who made threats and tried to steal cigarettes off the counter in videos shared to social media won't have to worry about any possible persecution from the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Last week, a video shared by social media user @yo_folkers, showed a would-be robber grabbing a trash can and then stuffing it with boxes of tobacco products.

In the video, the man taking the video politely asked the suspect to get him "a swisher," but the suspect ignored the guy behind the camera. As the suspect stuffed the trash can, he started threatening to shoot the workers. The man taking the video repeatedly tells the workers "ain't nothing you can do" as the suspect was trying to steal hundreds, maybe thousands, of dollars worth of items.

Eventually, the two 7-Eleven workers turned the tables on the suspect, with the would-be robber ending up on the floor crying audibly.

"That's called whooping your ***," the guy taking the video shouted in the video.

The two 7-Eleven workers and the man behind the cell phone video all agreed to let the failed robber go instead of waiting for police to arrive. It appears the would-be robber isn't facing any charges since he was let go by the store workers.

In a statement obtained by KTVU-TV, the 7-Eleven workers were never identified as suspects in the case.

"The Stockton 7-11 Store Clerks are not and have never been suspects of the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office," San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a statement. "Any investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened and attempted to rob them."