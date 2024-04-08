LAX traffic delays will be even worse this week - here's why

If you're catching a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport or picking up loved ones this week - prepare for added traffic delays, the airport is warning travelers.

According to LAX, crews will work in both directions of Century Boulevard - one of the main roadways near the airport - at Concourse Way from 7 a.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Friday.

Two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes will be closed on Century Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Crews will keep three westbound lanes open and two eastbound lanes available from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m.

Construction is part of the RUE Project, LAX said, which aims to improve traffic flow around the airport.

Additionally, work continues on the Automated People Mover System, the driverless rail project part of a $30 billion overhaul of the airport. Its opening has been pushed back to Nov. 2025.