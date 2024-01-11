Nearly 150 firearms recovered at LA-area airports in 2023, TSA reports

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers recovered 145 firearms in carry-on luggage at five Los Angeles-area airports in 2023.

The firearms were discovered at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Ontario International Airport (ONT), John Wayne Airport Orange County (SNA), Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and Long Beach Airport (LGB).

TSA officials say all firearms were discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints. The majority of the firearms were found at LAX.

"The matter of travelers bringing firearms to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage is not new, but unfortunately it has continued to increase in frequency over the years," said TSA Federal Security Director in Los Angeles Jason Pantages.

Nationwide in 2022, TSA officers found 6,737 firearms at 265 airports. The five U.S. airports with the most TSA firearm discovered are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which topped the list with 451 firearm finds. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport came in second with 378, followed by Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 311; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 235; and Nashville International Airport with 188.

Denver International Airport; Orlando International Airport; Tampa International Airport; Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport; and Dallas Love Field round out the Top 10.

TSA detected one firearm for every 127,356 travelers screened.

Officials say firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.