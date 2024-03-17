LAX warns of 'increased traffic congestion' as construction continues

If you thought traffic was bad at Los Angeles International Airport, think again!

LAX warned travelers the airport was anticipating "increased traffic congestion" Sunday due to construction and several road closures in the area.

"Guests are encouraged to arrive early, pre-book parking and use Cell Phone Waiting Lots to help with vehicle traffic," LAX said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Traffic is also impacted in the LA area Sunday due to the annual Los Angeles Marathon.

Last month, LAX announced the delay of its Automated People Mover project, an electric train that would take people around LAX. It has six stations total – three inside the Central Terminal Area (CTA) and three outside the CTA. LAX broke ground on the project in March of 2019 and had anticipated completion by this year. The completion date has now been pushed back to 2025.