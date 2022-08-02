Get an inside look at LAX's Automated People Mover

The first train car that is part of LAX’s new Automated People mover was unveiled today.

The Automated People Mover (APM) is an electric train that takes people around LAX.

It has six stations total – three inside the Central Terminal Area (CTA) and three outside the CTA. LAX broke ground on the project in March of 2019 and anticipates completion by 2023.

According to airport officials, during peak hours (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.), the APM will run nine trains, each with four cars, capable of carrying up to 50 passengers... with a total of 200 passengers per train. The system spans 2.25 miles.

Officials say the APM will help reduce traffic around LAX.

"The Automated People Mover train will get travelers to and from their terminal quickly and safely, alleviate traffic congestion, reduce emissions and modernize our airport experience," said LA Mayor Eric Garcetti in a video posted online.

He referred to it as the airport of the future.

"We are closer than ever to building the airport that our city deserves, and it's being built by Angelinos for our city and for the world.

Trains will be available at each station every two minutes during peak hours. A full length ride, from the Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility to the West CTA Station, will be about 10 minutes long.

The train is free and will operate 24/7.