Boeing plane makes emergency landing at LAX after possible mechanical issue

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles Wednesday after its pilot reported a possible mechanical issue, the airline confirmed.

Flight 345, which took off from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, reported the issue with the Boeing 777 plane and ultimately landed safely at the Los Angeles International Airport at approximately 8:45 p.m.

American Airlines issued the following statement to FOX 11 Thursday:

"American Airlines flight 345, with service from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Los Angeles (LAX), landed safely and without incident in LAX after the flight crew reported a possible mechanical issue. The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally."

There were no reported injuries to the crew or passengers during the emergency landing.

The aircraft involved is a 23-year-old Boeing 777 plane, according to Airfleets Aviation.

This is at least the sixth reported incident involving a Boeing plane in the past week.

On Monday, a United Airlines flight from Sydney, Australia had to return two hours into their flight to San Francisco due to a maintenance issue.

Last week, a wheel fell off a United Airlines flight taking off from San Francisco, damaging several cars below as it was diverted to Los Angeles. The plane landed safely at LAX.

Another flight had to make an emergency landing in Houston after flames were seen coming from one on its engines.

The U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing has also faced increased scrutiny following a Jan. 5 incident in which a door plug blew off a 737 Max 9 plane mid-flight, sparking fresh concerns about the certification of the already delayed MAX 10 model.

Earlier this week, police in Charleston, S.C., were investigating the death of John Barnett, a former Boeing quality control manager who became a whistleblower when he went public with his concerns about serious safety issues in the company's commercial airplanes.

FOX Business contributed to this report.