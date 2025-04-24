LAX/Metro Transit Center Station set to open June 6

The Brief Metro’s LAX/Metro Transit Center Station at Aviation Blvd and 96th Street will offer a direct connection to LAX via the Automated People Mover. Located on the K Line, it will include a light rail station, bus plaza, bike parking, customer service center, and passenger drop-off. A direct connection to the LAX Automated People Mover will provide seamless access between airport terminals and Metro’s regional transit network.



The LAX/Metro Transit Center station, a key component of Los Angeles' transit system that aims to enhance connectivity between LAX and the regional rail system, is set to open on June 6.

What we know:

Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the opening at Metro's Board of Directors meeting, expressing excitement about finally having a train to LAX.

The station is a critical part of Metro's plan to provide seamless service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and its regional rail system.

The new station will serve as a multi-modal transportation hub along the Metro K Line, providing greater access between Redondo Beach and the Metro E (Expo) Line at Crenshaw Boulevard. It will also connect directly to the LAX Automated People Mover, scheduled to open at the end of the year.

SUGGESTED: LAX People Mover: City Council approves another $400M to settle legal claims

The new station will feature a multilevel bicycle hub, pedestrian plaza, passenger vehicle pick-up and drop-off area, and a 16-bay bus plaza. Metro officials highlighted the station's location in Los Angeles, offering riders access to various attractions and activities across the city.

The K Line, which currently operates between Westchester and the E Line station at Crenshaw, will extend south to the Redondo Beach station with the new station's opening.

Metro said this will help riders with easy access to destinations like Long Beach, Antelope Valley, East L.A., South L.A., Santa Monica, and Inglewood.

What they're saying:

Janice Hahn stated, "The wait is nearly over, Los Angeles. At long last, we are getting a train to LAX."

She added, "Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on making this happen, and see you at the opening on June 6."

SUGGESTED: LAX'S People Move enters new testing phase

What's next:

The Metro C (Green) Line will adjust its route to run between Norwalk and a new Aviation/Century Station south of the airport, allowing riders to connect to the K Line.

SUGGESTED: Inglewood automated people mover for SoFi Stadium, Clippers' Intuit Dome secures $1B in federal funding

The Source: Information for this story is from the office of Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.



