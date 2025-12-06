Mom of 6 claims retaliation by homeless program forced her family to move

The Brief A mother of six, Latia Stevenson, claims a Los Angeles homeless housing program retaliated against her after she reported problems at a shelter, forcing her family to be repeatedly moved. The family has been cycling through motels and faces imminent eviction this week, despite seeking permanent housing for over two years. The mother and her case manager stress the need for stable housing to protect the emotional well-being and artistic pursuits of the six children.



A Los Angeles mother of six says her family is facing eviction during the holidays, after two and a half years of being moved between homeless shelters and hotels in their quest for permanent housing.

She believes she’s experiencing retaliation for raising concerns inside a Los Angeles homeless housing program.

"It’s just been very stressful for them — they’ve had to endure so much," said Latia Stevenson, who is currently staying with her children aged 2–16 at a Motel 6 in Gardena.

Stevenson said the family had been living at the Comunidad Cesar Chavez shelter when she documented and reported problems there before she was forced to leave.

"It was a retaliation against me based on me expressing my concerns with major issues that happened with my family," she said.

The homeless program disputes that characterization and says Stevenson was removed because she refused Section 8 housing.

Stevenson insists that is not true, explaining that a landlord declined to accept her after learning she has six children — after she had already signed a lease.

They’ve now been bouncing between motels due to program rules that limit how long families can stay at one property.

They were supposed to vacate on Friday, but managed to get an extension to Wednesday. After that, they’re not sure where they’ll go.

"There’s no accountability for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority — they are the ones responsible for families," said Dr. Kridikel TruthBey, a case manager and independent contractor working with the family.

In a joint statement, LA Family Housing, PATH and the Los Angeles Homeless Services said they do not comment on personal or confidential details regarding program participants.

"We are unable to comment on any individual claims or circumstances. What we can state unequivocally is that our agencies operate in collaboration and under clear guidelines and best practices to provide safe and effective services to support people on their path to stable housing. We remain united in our commitment to delivering compassionate and high-quality care and ensuring that every person in our programs is treated with dignity and receives the assistance they need to pursue housing stability."

But that’s not been the Stevenson’s family experience.

"We want to ultimately have peace of mind for the children. I want people to know who my kids are — the amazingly gifted young kids that they are, and this…this is about them being able to have a peaceful place to keep their art," she said.

Much of their art, equipment, and belongings were damaged or destroyed in their move to the Motel 6, which took place during a storm.

The kids are all creative. 15-year-old Kojo (Instagram: @kojotheartist) specializes in digital art animations and other mediums, and his siblings create, as well. They all perform with @watotovillage360, their African drum and dance group.

TruthBey said the priority should be stability.

"Our biggest concern are the children. We want to see the children in stable environments, not unnecessarily uprooted when there’s plenty of opportunities for people like the Stevenson family to receive permanent housing."

"This holiday season, we are asking for a gift of hope. Your support can give my children the stability they deserve and the chance to continue pursuing their incredible artistic talents," the family's GoFundMe page reads.

"Every donation, big or small, brings us closer to safety, stability, and a future where my children can thrive."