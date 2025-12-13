Dodgers’ World Series bling: Inside the custom jewelry players wore on the field

The Boys in Blue weren’t the only ones shining on the field during the World Series.

Dazzling custom jewelry from an Orange County shop added extra sparkle to the World Series, with Dodgers players sporting eye-catching pieces from Happy Jewelers—including Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s now-famous Dodger Blue necklace.

What we know:

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto wore a custom 14-karat solid gold necklace in Dodger Blue during the series. The piece, created by family-run Happy Jewelers in Fullerton, features white gold and blue sapphires.

"This was a necklace that everybody was talking about. It's made out of white gold with blue sapphires. We do have them in stock because a lot of people are calling us literally from worldwide. Like people are ordering these from Japan," Happy Jewelers co-owner Gabe Arik said.

Some buyers told the shop they want a piece of Dodgers history, while others hope the necklace will bring them good luck.

For Yamamoto, the piece was part of his personal ritual. Arik said, "He always told his buddies, his teammates, that's like his lucky chain, lucky chart. As everybody knows, baseball players are very superstitious." He added that Yamamoto wore the necklace every game he pitched.

Yamamoto first learned about Happy Jewelers through teammate Kiké Hernandez, who owns several pieces from the shop.

During the 2025 season, Hernandez gave the jewelers creative freedom, resulting in a double-strand necklace accented with ruby.

"We came up with the double row. The double row one is really neat because we could put different shades of colors. I wish I had the rainbow one like this. We had a few obviously after the World Series. They sold out immediately. It's definitely a trendsetter for sure," Arik explained.

What's next:

Happy Jewelers is already preparing for future seasons and additional custom requests. The shop says its tennis necklaces are made to order, and depending on inventory, production can take up to three weeks.

Click here for more information.