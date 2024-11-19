LAX'S People Move enters new testing phase

article

LAX's Automated People Mover has entered a new phase of testing that will bring train cars through the Central Terminal Area, which employees and guests can view starting Tuesday, crossing over Sepulveda and Century boulevards.

In the coming weeks, design-builders LAX Integrated Express Solutions, also known as LINXS, will conduct the first set of tests in that area to ensure vehicle clearance across the elevated track and through the three APM stations inside the Central Terminal Area. Initial tests will run at minimal speed with a single pair of APM vehicles, and will gradually increase in speed through the end of 2025, according to airport officials.

Courtesy of Los Angeles World Airports and LAX Integrated Express Solutions

"This testing milestone brings us one step closer to delivering a more efficient travel experience for our employees and guests at LAX," Los Angeles World Airports CEO John Ackerman said in a statement. "The train has been the airport's missing link to our great city, and it will ensure that LAX welcomes Angelenos and visitors from across the globe in a truly world-class way."

SUGGESTED:

Earlier this year, LINXS conducted tests between the future Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility and an APM station located at the LAX Economy Parking garage.

"These clearance tests are the first of many, establishing the path forward in the testing and commissioning process," said Shawn West, a board member of LINXS. "The team's thorough testing in 2025 will help ensure safe and reliable service for the APM system upon completion."

In August, LAX officials announced that the final four train cars for the people mover arrived at the airport, for a total of 44 train cars on site.

Courtesy of Los Angeles World Airports and LAX Integrated Express Solutions

Airport officials aim for completion of the APM by Dec. 8, 2025, with operation set for January 2026. The city of Los Angeles previously approved a total cost of the project from $2.9 billion to $3.34 billion to settle legal claims and resolve other issues.

The project should be completed in time for the major upcoming events taking place in the Los Angeles region, including eights games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Bowl on Feb. 14, 2027 and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The electric train system on 2.25 miles of elevated rail with six stations will be available to ticketed passengers, their guests and airport employees for free.