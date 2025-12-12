Sheylla Cabrera case: Lancaster man extradited from Peru to face charges in wife's murder

The Brief Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo arrived in Los Angeles on Dec. 12 to face charges in his wife's murder. Sheylla Guttierez Cabrera was found dead on August 16 in Angeles National Forest. Officials say her husband killed her at their Lancaster home then dumped her body. He then fled to Peru with their three young sons.



A man accused of murdering his wife and fleeing to Peru with their children has been brought back to LA to face charges.

U.S. Marshals took custody of Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo on Friday, Dec. 12 at an airport in Lima, Peru and extradited him to Los Angeles where he was transferred to the custody of LA County authorities.

Cornejo was charged in August with the murder of his wife Sheylla Guttierez Cabrera, 33. Investigators say she died on August 10 from being stabbed repeatedly inside her Lancaster apartment.

Her body was found in the Angeles National Forest on Aug. 16, just days after she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed her husband dragging her body in a wrapped curtain from their apartment complex.

After her body was discovered, investigators learned Cornejo fled to Peru with the couple's three young sons. Authorities quickly located the couple’s three children safely in Peru and placed them into protective custody. A community leader working with the family said the kids are with their grandma in Peru.

On August 27, Cornejo surrendered at Interpol headquarters in Lima, Peru. Authorities ordered preventive detention while extradition proceedings advanced.

What's next:

Cornejo is expected to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 15. If convicted, he faces 26 years to life.

What they're saying:

Jesy Gutiérrez, sister of Sheylla Gutiérrez, released a statement saying the extradition does not restore their loss but moves the case closer to accountability. They said they continue to call for justice, not revenge, and stressed that crossing borders does not erase responsibility.

Sheylla's friends previously stated she asked her husband for a divorce before she was killed.

Timeline:

August 10, 2025: Sheylla Gutiérrez Cabrera was stabbed to death inside her Lancaster apartment.

August 12, 2025: Family members reported Sheylla missing to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

August 13, 2025: Surveillance video captured her husband dragging a large object wrapped in fabric from the apartment complex.

August 16, 2025: Search teams recovered her body in Angeles National Forest. On the same day, authorities located the couple’s three children safely in Peru and placed them into protective custody.

August 22, 2025: The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder with deadly weapon allegations and issued an international extradition warrant.

August 27, 2025: Cornejo surrendered to Peruvian authorities.

December 12, 2025: Peruvian authorities approved final release and transfer to U.S. Marshals. He arrived in Los Angeles around 6 p.m.