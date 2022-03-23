LASD denies allegations of its deputies being associated with Banditos, Executioners

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took to social media to deny allegations that members of its department were involved in "deputy gangs."

On Tuesday, LASD took to Twitter to call Inspector General Max Huntsman's findings "unproven allegations."

"Once again, we have received unproven allegations alleging "deputy gangs" by Inspector General Max-Gustav Huntsman. Sheriff Alex Villanueva remains committed to transparency and accountability," LASD tweeted, in part.

The department's social media post comes as the Los Angeles Times published a bombshell report saying Huntman identified 11 LASD deputies were allegedly associated with the Banditos and 30 other members of the department were associated with the Executioners.

The report comes two years after a lawsuit was filed against LASD, accusing the department of having some of its members associated with a secret society of tattooed deputies. The 2019 lawsuit was filed by a group of LASD deputies who claim they were targeted and harassed by members of the Banditos for refusing to join.

Following the 2019 lawsuit, Sheriff Alex Villanueva had taken to court to avoid meeting with Huntman to discuss the alleged deputy gangs. However, a judge rejected Villanueva's request in July 2021 but said there are other avenues Villanueva could take to block a subpoena.

