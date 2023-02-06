Las Vegas man charged in alleged theft of French bulldogs in Studio City

A Las Vegas man has been charged in connection with the theft of two French bulldogs from a woman in Studio City last December.

The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to release more details about the arrest of 27-year-old Sammeiso Lewis during a press conference at 11 a.m.

The armed robbery happened the morning of Dec. 9 in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue.

According to police, the woman, who was 9-months-pregnant at the time, was walking her two dogs when she was approached by an armed man, who took the dogs and got away in a gray SUV.

A month before this incident, a pair of French bulldogs were taken at gunpoint on the Sixth Street Bridge that connects Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles. The victims said they were walking the dogs when they were approached by two male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun. According police, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for the crime four days later and charged by the District Attorney's Office with two counts of armed robbery.

The French Bulldog was named by the American Kennel Club as the most popular dog breed in Los Angeles in 2022, and there has been a spate of thefts of the animals, including the high-profile case of Lady Gaga's dogs. The suspect in that case, 20-year-old James Jackson, was sentenced in December to 21 years in prison.

City News Service contributed to this report.

