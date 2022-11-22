15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, alleging two counts of armed robbery, the LAPD said.

No further details on the boy's arrest were released.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 12. LAPD officers were called just after midnight to the area of East Sixth Street and South Boyle Avenue, near Hollenbeck Park, on reports of a robbery and made contact with two victims who said they were walking their bulldogs on the Sixth Street Bridge when they were approached by two male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The two suspects stole the dogs from the victims and fled the scene in a dark-colored 2010 to 2013 Nissan, according to the LAPD. A description of the suspects was not available.

"It was the worst feeling ever, because all that I'm thinking is I didn't even care I got a gun pointed at my face," said Anna who had her 2-year-old Blue Sky taken from her. "All I was thinking at the moment was, ‘What am I going to do to get her back?’"

Anna's friend Jack had his 4-year-old Frenchie Rhino taken from him.

"I'm devastated," said Jack. "I'm upset and devastated. I just want my boy back." Jack said the situation made him fear for his life.

"At one point I put my hands up, closed my eyes and put my head down because I honestly thought he was going to shoot me right then and there," Jack said.

The French bulldogs have yet to be found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollenbeck Gang Detectives at (323) 342-8956.

City News Service contributed to this report.