2028 Olympics: Ticket sales for select LA, OKC residents begin this week

The Brief Email notifications begin today, March 31, for a rolling presale window through April 4, specifically targeting residents of Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. Local sales windows open April 2, followed by general public "Drop 1" notifications on April 7 and official sales on April 9. Fans are limited to 12 Olympic tickets total (including a 4-ticket cap per ceremony), though soccer tournament tickets do not count toward this maximum.



Check your inbox! The first batch of email notifications to purchase tickets for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will be sent out Tuesday, March 31.

What we know:

Olympic officials said 5 million fans have registered to purchase tickets for LA28. A selected group will be able to take advantage of the presale, with notifications shared on a rolling basis from March 31 through April 4.

The first set of tickets will go on sale from April 2–6 for residents in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. To gain access, fans must use a payment method with a billing ZIP code from one of the following qualifying counties:

California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma, Cleveland and Canadian.

Fans can purchase tickets for all sports, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

When will the games be held?

The Olympic Games are scheduled for July 14–30, 2028, and the Paralympic Games are set for Aug. 15-27, 2028.

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Is there a limit?

There is a limit of four tickets per ceremony and 12 tickets total for Olympic events.

"Fans selected for time slots will have the opportunity to purchase up to 12 tickets for Olympic events, and up to 12 Football (Soccer) Tournament tickets that do not count toward the general 12-ticket maximum," according to an LA28 press release.

Officials previously said single-game tickets for the Olympics and Paralympics start at $28.

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Key Dates

Timeline:

See a timeline of key dates below.

March 31-April 4: Los Angeles and Oklahoma City locals informed of presale slots via email.

April 2: Tickets go on sale for LA and OKC residents.

April 7: Email notifications sent for "Drop 1" to randomly selected fans globally.

April 9: Tickets go on sale to the general public (Drop 1).

Fans will receive a 48-hour assigned time slot to purchase tickets. Once a fan adds a ticket to their cart, they will have 30 minutes to complete the order.

"Tickets are purchased by category, with specific seats assigned closer to Games time, consistent with standard Olympic and Paralympic ticketing procedures," officials said.

Dig deeper:

Olympic hospitality packages are also available through On Location, the official provider. Officials also warned fans to avoid third-party resale sites, noting that a verified resale program will not launch until 2027.

Click here for more information on hospitality packages.