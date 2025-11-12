Countdown begins! LA28 Olympics releases full schedule for the biggest games ever

The Brief The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics schedule was released, confirming 51 sports and setting the opening ceremony for July 14.

Baseball, softball, cricket, flag football, and squash are among the sports returning or making their debuts in 2028.

Major traffic is anticipated on "Super Saturday," July 29, which will feature 26 final sessions across 23 sports.

The organizing committee, LA28, has released the majority of the competition schedule for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which will be the largest ever with 51 sports. The Games are scheduled to run from the opening ceremony on July 14, 2028, to the closing ceremony on July 30, 2028 (Day 16), with the first medal awarded in triathlon in Venice on Day 1.

Key dates and sports

Timeline:

The 2028 Games will feature 51 sports, making it the largest in Olympic history. The official dates are July 14–30, 2028.

Day -1 (July 13, 2028)

Baseball (Tournament begins)

Day 0 (July 14, 2028)

Opening Ceremony

Day 1 (July 15, 2028)

Triathlon (Women's Final)

Athletics (Women's 100m Final, Women's Shot Put Final)

Judo (Women's -48kg Final)

Fencing (Women's Epee Individual Final)

Canoe Slalom (Women's Kayak Single Final)

Rugby Sevens (Women's Final)

Shooting (Women's 10m Air Rifle Final)

Flag Football (Tournament begins)

Squash (Tournament begins)

Day 2 (July 16, 2028)

Athletics (Men's 100m Final)

Day 3 (July 17, 2028)

Athletics (4x100m Mixed Relay Final)

Day 5 (July 19, 2028)

Baseball (Gold Medal Game)

Day 6 (July 20, 2028)

Cricket (Women's Tournament Final)

Day 7 (July 21, 2028)

Archery (Compound Bow Mixed-Gender Team Event Final)

Flag Football (Men's Team Olympic Champion named)

Day 8 (July 22, 2028)

Flag Football (Women's Team Olympic Champion named)

Day 9 (July 23, 2028)

Squash (Women's Champion named)

Day 10 (July 24, 2028)

Squash (Men's Champion named)

Golf (Mixed Team Event Final)

Day 11 (July 25, 2028)

Artistic Gymnastics (Mixed Team Event Final)

Rowing Coastal Beach Sprints (Mixed Double Sculls Final)

Day 15 (July 29, 2028) – Super Saturday

Softball (Gold Medal Game)

Cricket (Men's Tournament Final)

Lacrosse (Women's Team Champion named)

Lacrosse (Men's Team Champion named)

Table Tennis (Mixed Team Event Final)

Artistic Swimming (Finals)

Athletics (Marathon Final)

Basketball (Finals)

Beach Volleyball (Finals)

BMX Freestyle (Finals)

Boxing (Finals)

Canoe Sprint (Finals)

Cycling Track (Finals)

Equestrian (Finals)

Football (Finals)

Golf (Finals)

Hockey (Finals)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (Finals)

Sport Climbing (Finals)

Swimming (Finals)

Taekwondo (Finals)

Volleyball (Finals)

Wrestling (Finals)

Weightlifting (Finals)

Day 16 (July 30, 2028)

Swimming (Final medal event before Closing Ceremony)

Athletics (Marathon Final)

Closing Ceremony

A mural in Venice Beach with an LA28 logo designed by Multimedia artist Alex Israel on September 2, 2020. His ‘A’ design for LA28 represents a surfboard fin. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

The scheduling process was done in close coordination with experts. Shana Ferguson, LA28 chief of sport and head of games delivery, highlighted this relationship.

"We don't do any of this scheduled development without them, quite frankly, they're the experts, so we would be foolish to build any schedule without them," she said.

Ferguson also noted that weather conditions were a major factor in the schedule development to protect "athletes, fans and animals, such as horses, weren't impacted by heat during Southern California's summer."

Opening of ceremonies of the 1984 Olympic Games. View of the stands with flags. / Getty Images

What we don't know:

Paralympic Schedule: The LA28 Paralympic competitions schedule by day, session, and event will be announced later.

Soccer Tournament Details: LA28 will release further details for the soccer tournaments. While the knockout stage will be at the Rose Bowl, group play matches will be played at stadiums outside the Los Angeles area that have not yet been determined.

What's next:

Registration for Games tickets will begin in January 2026 on LA28.org.