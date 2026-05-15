Pedestrian killed after being struck by bus in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A bus crash in Santa Monica left a pedestrian dead on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
What we know:
Officials with the Santa Monica Police Department said officers were called to the crash on Main Street between Ocean Park Boulevard and Hollister Avenue around 2 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a woman experiencing homelessness who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the roadway will be closed for several hours for the investigation. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.