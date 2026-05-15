Pedestrian killed after being struck by bus in Santa Monica

A bus crash in Santa Monica left a pedestrian dead on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Santa Monica Police Department said officers were called to the crash on Main Street between Ocean Park Boulevard and Hollister Avenue around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a woman experiencing homelessness who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the roadway will be closed for several hours for the investigation. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.