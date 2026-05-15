2 arrested after high-speed electric motorcycle pursuit in Ventura

The Brief Ventura police arrested two men on Thursday afternoon after they fled a traffic stop on unregistered electric motorcycles. The riders led officers through city streets and a shopping center, ignoring traffic laws before both were safely taken into custody. Vehicles were impounded, and the suspects face felony evading charges.



Ventura police arrested two riders on felony charges following a high-speed pursuit involving unregistered electric motorcycles.

What we know:

On Thursday afternoon, Ventura officers spotted two individuals riding unregistered electric motorcycles near Victoria Avenue and Telegraph Road.

When officers attempted an enforcement stop, both riders fled, initiating a high-speed pursuit.

The suspects recklessly maneuvered through city streets and a nearby shopping center, ignoring traffic laws and driving at unsafe speeds.

Eventually, one rider yielded and was taken into custody, while the second temporarily escaped but was located and arrested shortly after.

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The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Daniel Juarez and 19-year-old Diego Juarez.

Both electric motorcycles were impounded, and both men were arrested for felony evading and multiple vehicle code violations.

No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Police issued a statement following the incident to remind the community of standard safety and legal expectations regarding these vehicles.

"The Ventura Police Department reminds the public that electric motorcycles and similar vehicles are subject to traffic laws and must be operated responsibly. Reckless riding behavior puts the rider and everyone nearby at serious risk."

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking for community assistance.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police Department’s 24/7 non-emergency line at 805-650-8010.