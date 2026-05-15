Kars4Kids ads banned in California for violating false advertising law

The Brief A California judge banned the recognizable Kars4Kids jingle from state airwaves after ruling that the charity's 30-year-old car-donation advertisement misled donors through the deliberate omission of its true mission. An Orange County civil trial revealed that over 60% of Kars4Kids' revenue funds Oorah, a New Jersey-based Jewish outreach nonprofit that finances gap-year trips to Israel, adult matchmaking, and an Israeli building purchase. Kars4Kids must pull noncompliant commercials within 30 days or add "an express, audible disclosure" detailing its religious affiliation, funding destinations, and the actual age range of its beneficiaries.



How does it go?

"1-877-Kars4Kids. K-A-R-S Kars for Kids. 1-877-Kars4Kids Donate your car today."

A California judge has permanently banned the Kars4Kids jingle from state airwaves after a full civil trial found that the charity's 30-year-old advertisement misled donors by concealing where their money actually goes.

What we know:

Orange County Superior Court Judge Gassia Apkarian issued the ruling on May 8, finding that Kars4Kids violated California's False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law.

The case, "Puterbaugh v. Oorah, Inc.," was brought by California resident Bruce Puterbaugh, a cabinetmaker in his 70s who donated his car believing the proceeds would help underprivileged children locally. Instead, his $250 donation went to Oorah Inc., a New Jersey-based Orthodox Jewish outreach organization.

Trial testimony and IRS Form 990 documents revealed that over 60% of Kars4Kids' total funds—approximately $45 million annually—flow to Oorah.

In 2022, Oorah allocated $437,000 to "Middle East outreach" and transferred $16.5 million to purchase a building in Israel.

The court found that funding does not primarily benefit young children in need; instead, it supports older teens (ages 17 and 18) participating in gap-year trips to Israel, adult matchmaking services, and related family programming.

While California accounts for 25% of Kars4Kids’ national vehicle intake (roughly 30,000 cars annually), the charity runs no functional programs in the state.

Its local presence is limited to a branded backpack giveaway of about 1,000 bags distributed regardless of financial need, which was described in court as a "branding exercise," according to court documents.

Chief operating officer Esti Landau testified that the organization's primary purpose is not to help economically disadvantaged children, and confirmed that the word "Jewish" appears nowhere in the advertisement.

Judge Apkarian ruled that using child actors aged 8–10, the name "Kars4Kids," and a repetitive four-line jingle stripped of substantive facts constituted an "actionable strategy of deception."

Kars4Kids has been ordered to pay Puterbaugh $250 in restitution.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how this ruling will impact Kars4Kids’ advertising strategies in the other 49 states, or whether the charity will successfully adjust its broadcast ads to meet California’s strict new transparency requirements rather than abandoning the market entirely.

Timeline:

2009: Pennsylvania and Oregon fine Kars4Kids for deceptive advertising practices that obscured its ties to Orthodox Jewish outreach.

2017: A Minnesota attorney general investigation reveals that less than 1% of state-donated funds benefited local children.

2021: California resident Bruce Puterbaugh files a lawsuit against the charity after learning his car donation did not support local, underprivileged children.

2022: Oorah spends $16.5 million on an Israeli building purchase and $437,000 on Middle East outreach.

May 8, 2026: Judge Gassia Apkarian issues the permanent injunction against the noncompliant Kars4Kids jingle in California.

June 2026 (30 days post-ruling): Deadline for Kars4Kids to remove noncompliant advertisements from California TV and radio airwaves.

What they're saying:

In the court order, Judge Apkarian emphasized the necessity of transparency.

"The public interest is served by transparency in the ‘charity marketplace.’ When a charity generates millions annually through a ‘jingle’ that conceals its primary religious and geographic focus, it creates an unfair playing field for local California charities that are honest about their missions," she said.

Kars4Kids pushed back sharply against the decision, calling it in part "deeply flawed, ignores the facts, and misapplies the law."

What's next:

Kars4Kids has 30 days from the May 8 ruling to scrub the traditional commercials from California airwaves.

To return to the state's airwaves, any future ads must include an "express, audible disclosure" explaining its religious affiliation, where the money goes, and who benefits.

The organization is also barred from using young children in its commercials.

A separate federal class action lawsuit, "Pavel Savva et al. v. Kars4Kids Inc. and Oorah Inc.," is currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Represented by Protectus Law and Keller Grover LLP, the suit seeks nationwide restitution for donors under California advertising laws and introduces Federal RICO claims.