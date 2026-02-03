LA28: Olympic soccer goes coast to coast with 6 new venues

The Brief LA28 announced six new U.S. stadiums that will host soccer matches during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The venues will host knockout-round matches leading up to the finals at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The men’s and women’s gold medal matches are scheduled for July 28 and July 29, 2028.



Officials announced Thursday six new venues across the country that will host soccer matches during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

What we know:

LA28 officials said the new venues will host knockout-round matches leading up to the finals at Rose Bowl Stadium.

The men’s gold medal match is scheduled for July 28, 2028, and the women’s gold medal match is scheduled for July 29, 2028.

"LA28 is developing a match distribution that allows the competition to move progressively from east to west as teams advance toward the final stages, minimizing travel demands," LA28 said in a press release.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Below is the full list of newly announced soccer venues.

Newly announced stadiums

New York Stadium , New York Zone; future home of New York City FC. The stadium is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Columbus Stadium , Columbus Zone; home of the Columbus Crew.

Nashville Stadium , Nashville Zone; home of Nashville SC.

St. Louis Stadium , St. Louis Zone; home of St. Louis CITY SC.

San José Stadium , San José Zone; home of the San Jose Earthquakes and Bay FC.

San Diego Stadium, San Diego Zone; home of San Diego FC, San Diego Wave FC and San Diego State University.

What they're saying:

"Bringing Olympic soccer group-stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand," said Shana Ferguson, LA28’s chief of sport and games delivery officer. "With the LA28 ticket draw for all Olympic sports on the horizon, we’re inviting global soccer fans to register now for a chance to secure their tickets to history in the summer of 2028."

What's next:

The schedule for the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments is expected to be announced in April.