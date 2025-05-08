LA 2028 Olympics: Opening and Closing ceremony locations revealed

The Brief The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Coliseum will make history as the first venue to host three Olympic Games, having previously hosted in 1932 and 1984. The Paralympic Opening Ceremony is scheduled for August 14, 2028, at SoFi Stadium.



The locations of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been revealed.

What we know:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, alongside Inglewood Mayor James Butts and other officials, announced that the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium will host the ceremonies.

The Coliseum will make history as the first venue to host three Olympic Games, having previously been a venue in 1932 and 1984.

SoFi Stadium will debut as an Olympic venue.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will be shared between the two venues on July 14, 2028, and the Closing Ceremony will take place at the Coliseum on July 30, 2028.

Timeline:

July 14, 2028: Olympic Opening Ceremony at LA Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium

July 30, 2028: Olympic Closing Ceremony at LA Memorial Coliseum

August 15, 2028: Paralympic Opening Ceremony at SoFi Stadium

August 27, 2028: Paralympic Closing Ceremony at LA Memorial Coliseum

What they're saying:

"Today’s announcement marks a proud milestone as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will become the first venue in history to host three Olympic Games," Mayor Bass said during the announcement.

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman added, "These two extraordinary venues will create an unforgettable experience, welcoming fans from across the globe to an Olympic and Paralympic Games like never before."

What's next:

Preparations for the 2028 Games will continue, with both venues gearing up to host the world’s greatest athletes.

The dual-venue Opening Ceremony and the historic third hosting by the Coliseum promise to deliver a unique and memorable experience for participants and spectators alike.