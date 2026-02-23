LA28 Olympic ticket registrations surge Past 5 million in record-setting draw

The Brief The LA28 organizing committee has reached a milestone of 5 million registrations for the 2028 Olympic ticket draw, driven by a "record-setting surge." Fans have until March 18 to register at the official portal to enter a random drawing for future ticket purchase time slots. Interest spans all 50 U.S. states and 194 countries, with an average of 100,000 new users signing up every day.



The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games are seeing unprecedented demand, with officials reporting millions of sign-ups just weeks after the portal opened.

What we know:

The ticket draw registration, which opened in January, has already surpassed 5 million entries. Within the first 24 hours alone, 1.5 million people signed up, according to officiaks,

Currently, the committee is seeing a steady flow of approximately 100,000 new registrations daily.

Residents from every U.S. state and nearly every country—194 in total—have expressed interest in attending.

What they're saying:

"As a historic Winter Games concludes, we celebrate the incredible athletes and achievements of so many," said Reynold Hoover, LA28 chief executive officer.

"We are grateful for the millions of people who have expressed interest in joining us in LA in 2028 where more of these stories and dreams will come to life."

Timeline:

January 2026: Registration for the LA28 ticket draw officially opens.

March 18, 2026: Deadline for fans to register at tickets.la28.org.

March 31 – April 7, 2026: Participants will be notified via email if they have been assigned a purchase time slot.

April 2026: The first window for ticket purchases begins for those selected in the draw.

2027: Ticket sales for the Paralympic Games are scheduled to begin.

What you can do:

Those who wish to attend the 2028 Games must register at tickets.la28.org before the March 18 cutoff.

Registration does not guarantee a ticket but is a required step to be entered into the random drawing for a purchase time slot.

Ensure your contact information is correct, as notifications will be sent exclusively via email starting at the end of March.