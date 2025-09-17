LA 2028 Olympics: Ticket sales to begin in January

The Brief The ticketing registration period for LA28 opens in January 2026. Early access will be available for communities surrounding Olympic Games venues, which includes several areas in LA County. Ticket prices start at $28.



Los Angeles will take the worldwide stage when it hosts the Summer Olympic Games in 2028. Preparations continue across the city and on Wednesday, Olympic officials released ticket information.

What we know:

LA28 officials announced ticket sales will begin in January 2026 for the Olympic Games and in 2027 for the Paralympic Games.

Early access tickets will go to residents in local areas surrounding Olympic venues, which include communities in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, as well as Oklahoma City.

How much will Olympic tickets cost?

While fans should anticipate price hikes closer to when the games begin, single-game tickets for the Olympics and Paralympics start at $28.

Information on registration and purchasing tickets

A general registration period will open in January, which is the first step to purchasing general tickets.

LA28 officials encourage those interested in attending the games to sign up for the LA28 newsletter.

"Ticket access will be determined through a draw process that assigns purchase time slots for ticket drops beginning in 2026," Olympic officials explained.

In addition, hospitality experiences and travel packages will open to the general public next year.

What they're saying:

"The LA28 Games will be an opportunity to purchase a ticket to history," said Reynold Hoover, CEO for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. "Whether you’re a local family attending your first Olympic or Paralympic event or a global traveler joining us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, there really will be something for everyone across our suite of ticket options and hospitality packages."

LA28 venues

Local perspective:

Venues across Southern California will welcome fans and athletes from across the globe.

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Honda Center in Anaheim, Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, and the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum in the Exposition Park neighborhood are just some of the venues where the big games will take place.

The LA Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium will host the Opening and Closing Ceremony.

