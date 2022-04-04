Cause of death revealed for model Christy Giles, friend dumped unconscious at LA hospitals

The cause of death for two women who died after a night of partying in Los Angeles has been ruled as a homicide with multiple drugs present in their system, according to officials.

Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were both partying in an East Los Angeles warehouse in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2021, and police said that the two went to a home on the other side of town before being dumped at separate hospitals.

David Pearce, 37, was arrested in December on suspicion of manslaughter. Michael Ansbach, 47, as well as Brandt Osborn, 42, were charged with accessory to manslaughter charges in connection with Giles and Cabrales-Arzola's death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ansbach and Osborn had their arrests retroactively reduced to a detention, according to the New York Post , which also reported that the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office rejected the case put forth by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Pearce is also facing charges of forcible rape as well as one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person as well as a charge of sexual penetration by a foreign object in relation to separate incidents dating back over a decade.

Investigators also found a passport and $30,000 in Pearce's car at the time he was arrested, according to the report. His defense attorney argued in late January that Pearce’s bail should be reduced to $100,000, as it was set at $3.4 million.

Giles was dumped on the sidewalk of a hospital in Culver City and pronounced dead shortly after, while Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at a hospital around two hours after Giles. She died on Nov. 24, 2021.

Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office reveal that both deaths are being ruled as homicides .

Giles died of multiple drug intoxication, including cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, and ketamine.

Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid is known as the "date rape drug," according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure and multiple drug intoxication, with cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and other drugs found in her system.

Dusty Giles, the mother of Christy Giles, told Fox News Digital that she hopes this will lead to arrests being made.

"Our prayers are the LA County DA’s Office will move quickly and swiftly on re-arresting ALL parties involved and this time PRESS THE CHARGES! Please keep us all in your thoughts and prayers," she also wrote in a Facebook post.

Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, previously told Fox News Digital that he hopes the three men "at least" get charged with murder.

"I'm kind of hoping they at least get charged with murder," Cilliers said. "I'm going to do what I can to get the most serious charges against them."

Cilliers also said that he believes that the two women were both drugged against their will.

"One-hundred percent they were drugged," he said.

Cabrales-Arzola was an interior designer who was from Mexico, and Giles was a model from Mount Olive, Alabama. She was discovered by modeling agents at a shopping mall.

Carly Ann Amos, one of Giles’ close friends, told Fox News Digital that she was a "vibrant, loving woman."

"She was the most vibrant, loving woman," Amos said. "She loved to protect her friends, her community of people. She would do anything for anyone. She was such a light. She was the brightest light of all, honestly."

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Paul Best contributed to this report