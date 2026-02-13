Expand / Collapse search

Person shot outside Culver City mall

Published  February 13, 2026 9:34pm PST
Culver City
There's a heavy police presence outside the Culver City mall as people reported a shooting. 

LOS ANGELES - One person has been shot outside the Westfield Culver City mall. 

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. Friday. This is near the Macy's parking lot.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching the area for one or more suspects.

No additional details were released. 

The Source: Information for this story came from the Culver City Police Department. 

