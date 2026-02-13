Person shot outside Culver City mall

One person has been shot outside the Westfield Culver City mall.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. Friday. This is near the Macy's parking lot.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SUGGESTED: Pam Bondi makes 'crime' claims about Culver City; Mayor says stats say otherwise. Locals also disagree with AG

Police are searching the area for one or more suspects.

No additional details were released.