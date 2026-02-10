Nearly 100 dogs seized from California animal shelter euthanized; Rescuers warn suspect may get probation

The Brief Animal rescue advocates say 94 of 114 dogs seized from Woofy Acres Adoptions in 2024 were euthanized, calling it one of the worst animal cruelty cases they have seen. Founder Dianne Denise Bedford faces 37 criminal counts, including seven felonies, but rescuers warn she could receive probation under a possible plea deal. Legal experts say the case could expand beyond animal cruelty charges, and a court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 in Rancho Cucamonga.



Animal rescue advocates are sounding the alarm over what they describe as one of the most severe animal cruelty cases they have ever seen and the possibility that the woman accused could avoid jail time.

"This was the worst case I’ve ever seen," said Shira Scott Astrof, founder of the Animal Rescue Mission.

Authorities discovered the case in 2024 at a property in Pinon Hills, where 114 dogs were seized from the nonprofit Woofy Acres Adoptions. According to rescuers and investigators, at least 94 of those dogs were suffering so severely they had to be euthanized.

"She put them in hot boxes and let them starve to death," Scott Astrof said. "When they were rescued, most of them were skin and bones, just barely alive, and that’s why euthanasia was the only humane option."

Scott Astrof is now among several animal rescuers warning that the woman at the center of the case, Dianne Denise Bedford, founder of Woofy Acres Adoptions, could face minimal consequences. Bedford, who is also a registered nurse, has been charged with 37 criminal counts, including seven felony counts of animal cruelty. However, Scott Astrof says the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office is considering a plea deal.

According to Scott Astrof, prosecutors are concerned the defense may argue the case stems from mental-health-related animal hoarding rather than intentional cruelty, a characterization she strongly disputes.

"She went to shelters pretending to rescue these dogs, collected money and didn’t provide care," Scott Astrof said. "This was not accidental."

Scott Astrof says prosecutors have indicated they may attempt to keep just one felony animal cruelty charge, which under California law could result in probation rather than jail time. She said, "You’d think we’d have all these animal laws. We don’t. Basically, that carries probation at best."

Legal experts say the case may not stop at animal cruelty charges. Former prosecutor and legal analyst Mary David says Bedford could face additional scrutiny beyond the current charges, including possible fraud or tax-related violations. She said, "If this is someone who had a nonprofit and was taking donations but was not stewarding that in a way that supported the care of these animals, that is something that could come out."

Scott Astrof says the loss of 94 dogs alone should prevent the case from being quietly resolved. "The fact that 94 dogs had to be immediately euthanized makes this the worst animal cruelty case I’ve ever seen," she said.

Scott Astrof is urging the public to contact the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and demand accountability. A court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse.

We reached out to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for comment on this story, but we did not receive a response.