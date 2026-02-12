Celeste Rivas case: D4vd's family reportedly summoned to testify before grand jury

The Brief Prosecutors are seeking grand jury testimony from singer D4vd's parents and brother in the ongoing Celeste Rivas murder investigation. The family filed legal documents in Texas to block the summons, arguing that redacted affidavits violated their due process rights. While the court set a 10-day deadline for a judicial response, it remains unclear what specific evidence prosecutors believe the family possesses.



The legal battle over singer D4vd’s family’s testimony has intensified as his parents and brother reportedly fight a California grand jury summons.

What we know:

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case want to call D4vd’s father, Dawud Burke, his mother, Colleen, and his brother, Caleb, to testify.

The family, who currently resides in Texas and is fighting the California-based summons, claim that because the affidavits used to support the Texas court order were heavily redacted, they were denied "the opportunity to challenge the trial court's determination that they are, in fact, material witnesses," the publication reports.

This development follows months of grand jury activity.

So far, popular streamer and friend to D4vd, Neo Langston, and Robert Morgenroth, president of D4vd’s touring company, have appeared before the grand jury.

Sources tell TMZ that D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, remains the main suspect in the death of Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer in September 2025.

What we don't know:

The specific nature of the information prosecutors hope to gain from the Burke family is unknown due to the redactions.

It is also unclear exactly how much the family knew about D4vd's movements during the spring of 2025, which is when investigators believe Rivas Hernandez was killed.

While D4vd is considered a "person of interest" and a likely target for charges, no formal indictment has been handed down yet.

What's next:

An appeals court has set a 10-day deadline for the trial court judge to provide an answer regarding the family's challenge.

This ruling will determine if the Burkes must travel to California to testify or if the prosecution will have to find another way to secure the information they need.