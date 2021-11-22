California memorial service held for model whose body was dumped at hospital after night of parties

Friends and family of Christy Giles, a Los Angeles model whose lifeless body was dropped by masked men at a hospital last week, gathered on Sunday to remember the 24-year-old.

"She was one of the most wonderfully sweet human beings you could ever meet," Carter Rowland told Fox News ahead of the memorial service. Rowand became friends with Giles after first meeting her at a Coachella after-party in 2016.

RELATED: 2 women never returned home from night out in Los Angeles; one found dead, the other hospitalized

"If you were her friend, you knew you were her friend for life," Rowland said. "She truly was a really wonderful person. She always had positivity to spread."

Giles went out in Los Angeles with Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer from Mexico, and another friend on the evening of Nov. 12, Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, previously told Fox News.

Cabrales-Arzola met a man, and they were all supposed to go to a party in the Hollywood Hills, but Cabrales-Arzola and Giles ended up back at the man's apartment instead. About 12 hours after Cabrales-Arzola and Giles were last heard from, Giles' body was dumped on the sidewalk of a Culver City hospital by three masked men in a vehicle with no license plates. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Modeling agents originally discovered Giles at a shopping mall in her hometown of Mount Olive, Alabama, according to Cilliers. Her modeling career included stints in London, Miami, Peru and other locations.

While law enforcement tries to piece together the unanswered questions surrounding her death, her family and friends honored her life on Sunday.

"She was the most vibrant, loving woman," Carly Ann Amos, one of Giles’ close friends, told Fox News. "She loved to protect her friends, her community of people. She would do anything for anyone. She was such a light. She was the brightest light of all, honestly."

Rowland echoed that sentiment, saying that everyone was drawn to Giles' kindness.

"She was such a homie, such a great friend. It was really hard not to instantly gravitate toward her," Rowland said.

"She had this amazing knack for bringing people together, who maybe just met or had never met before, and by the end of the night, everybody was best friends."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at a nearby hospital about two hours after Giles was left on the sidewalk. She is currently in "critical condition and fighting for her life," according to a GoFundMe set up by Cilliers.

Cabrales-Arzola had heroin in her system, but Cilliers said that neither woman would ever take the drug voluntarily.

"One-hundred percent they were drugged," Cilliers said.

The LAPD did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.