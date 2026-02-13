Pursuit suspect crashes into Metro bus in Westlake; multiple people injured

The Brief A police pursuit ended Friday afternoon when a suspect vehicle slammed into a Metro bus in the Westlake district, causing multiple injuries. Two drivers were seriously injured; three others, including a bus passenger and an LAPD officer, sustained minor injuries. All individuals involved in the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody following the collision near Bixel and Sixth streets.



A burglary investigation in the Westlake district escalated into a violent collision Friday afternoon, leaving five people injured and multiple suspects in custody.

What we know:

The incident began just after noon when officers responded to a burglary call near Miramar Street and Third Street.

A pursuit ensued, ending shortly after when the suspect vehicle collided with a Metro bus at the intersection of Bixel and Sixth streets.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel transported two patients—identified as two people not wearing seatbelts inside one of the vehicles—to a hospital in serious condition.

Additionally, two bus passengers and one LAPD officer were treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

While the incident was linked to a burglary call, the exact number of suspects taken into custody and the specific charges they face have not been detailed.

It also remains unclear if the bus was stopped or moving at the time of the impact.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

The LAPD’s Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team will likely review the pursuit to determine if department chase policies were followed.