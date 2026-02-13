New report highlights areas in LA County more vulnerable to ICE activity

The Brief A new report highlights so-called ICE raid hot zones in LA County. Some cities on the report included Bell, Huntington Park, and Maywood.



As the deadline to fund DHS looms, a new report highlights neighborhoods in LA County most vulnerable to ICE activity and the reported economic strain immigration enforcement has had on some neighborhoods.

The new report was released as funding for the Department of Homeland Security is set to expire at midnight Friday. Some Democrats say they won’t approve more funding until they see changes to federal immigration operations.

Since last summer, LA County has been the epicenter of ICE raids and federal immigration enforcement.

But this week a new report is highlighting areas within the county most vulnerable to immigration enforcement activity. Towards the top of the list is the City of Bell.

What they're saying:

"You see them all the time right here, up and down right here," said a local business manager.

Some small businesses in Southeast Los Angeles say they've taken a hit economically since the ICE raids began last summer.

"It's been very slow, people don't want to come out, they're scared," said the business manager.

The report, by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, looks at several factors, including the share of Spanish-speaking households, renters, and immigration enforcement activity incidents when identifying areas most targeted by immigration enforcement.

"People are going door-to-door, they are knocking doors down in Huntington Park, they're picking people from Home Depots that are working hard," said U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach.

Rep. Garcia represents California District 42. That includes areas like Bell, Huntington Park, and Maywood, all cities flagged as more vulnerable to federal immigration activity, according to the report.

"We're trying to provide resources, we're also letting folks know they have rights, they shouldn't be opening their door," said U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach.

DHS funding

Dig deeper:

With funding for DHS set to expire soon, lawmakers have pointed out that the work of ICE will largely continue uninterrupted during a shutdown, despite demands for change.

But some Republicans say ICE is being used as a political weapon while other DHS agencies will suffer.

"So that you can posture politically? I'm over it," said Sen. Katie Britt, (R) Alabama. "I have reports of TSA agents sleeping in their car."

RELATED: Government Shutdown: DHS closure seems certain as funding talks stall

Many Democrats say DHS doesn't deserve more funding.

"The fact that they are running around masked without body cameras, terrorizing communities shouldn't be acceptable to anybody," said Rep. Garcia.

In a social media post on X on Friday, DHS said:

"There is ZERO reason for violent criminal aliens to remain in America.

@POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have put an end to America being a destination for the world’s criminals. While sanctuary politicians release criminals into our communities, our brave @ICEgov law enforcement RISK their LIVES to remove public safety threats from our neighborhoods..."