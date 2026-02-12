Nearly $1M restroom installed at Runyon Canyon Park sparks backlash from hikers

The Brief A nearly $1 million public restroom was installed at the Fuller Avenue entrance to Runyon Canyon, drawing mixed reactions from visitors. Some hikers questioned the high cost and necessity of a permanent facility, while others said the park’s heavy use justifies the investment. The office of Councilwoman and L.A. mayoral candidate Nithya Raman said the grant-funded project is intended to improve park infrastructure.



A new public restroom installed at a popular trail entrance in the Hollywood Hills is drawing strong reactions after its price tag came in at nearly $1 million.

The two-stall facility, which also includes two drinking fountains, was delivered this week by trailer to the Fuller Avenue entrance of the heavily visited hiking spot. Some visitors said they support adding permanent restrooms, but many questioned the cost.

"Why did it cost the city a million dollars?" asked parkgoer Nick Moschetto.

FOX 11’s Matthew Seedorff first reported on the project last summer, when plans for the costly installation sparked immediate criticism. Seeing the finished structure hasn’t changed some minds.

"I thought it was absurd from the start, and now seeing it, it’s even more absurd," said visitor Shira Scott Astrof. "They wheeled in what looks like an extra-large dog house."

Local advocacy group Runyon Canyon Guardians said it obtained an estimate for a similar restroom and claims it found pricing roughly half as much.

Some hikers questioned whether a permanent restroom is needed at all, noting portable toilets are already available. Others argued the park’s popularity — with roughly 2 million visitors each year — justifies the investment.

"I’m in favor of it if it’s regulated, it’s monitored and kept nice," one visitor said.

In a statement, the office of Councilwoman and L.A. mayoral candidate Nithya Raman said the facility is funded through a grant and is meant to improve park infrastructure.

"We’re excited that this grant-funded restroom facility is a step closer to being available for public use at Runyon Canyon," the statement said. "Runyon is one of the most heavily used parks in Los Angeles, and providing restrooms is basic park infrastructure that benefits everyone who visits."