2 women never returned home from night out in Los Angeles; one found dead, the other hospitalized

A woman is dead and her friend is fighting for her life after the two women went out for a night on the town in Los Angeles and never came home, officials said. The victims, a model and a designer, were allegedly drugged then dumped at separate area hospitals.

According to Jan Chillers, his wife Christy Giles did not survive what was meant to be a fun evening. He adds her friend, designer Hilda Marcella Cabrales-Arzola, known by loved ones as Marcella, remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Chillers loved the young model, as did many people in her life.

However, on the night of Nov. 12, something went tragically wrong.

Chillers said his wife texted Cabrales-Arzola and said, "Let's get out of here. Let's leave."

"They're probably sitting very close to each other," he said. "Like, she's obviously worried about these guys that they're with."

Chillers said the night began at the Soho House in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles. When the club closed, the party of three women decided to continue to party at an after-hours club near East LA.

The third woman opted out of attending the after-hours party in a move that may have saved her life.

Christy and Marcella continued on, possibly accompanied by a couple of men.

That evening, Chillers says his wife texted him six times.

The last time was 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 and Chillers says the GPS on her phone places her in areas from downtown LA to West Hollywood.

The next thing the despondent husband heard was that Christy had been dumped, lifeless at a hospital by men wearing masks in a Prius with no plates. He also noted Marcella was dumped at a separate hospital showing signs of heroin in her system.

Chillers says it's a cautionary tale.

He also admitted that his wife was a recreational drug user and sparingly used cocaine.

"She did it very sparingly, but she would never in a million years touch heroin," he told FOX 11’s Laura Diaz.

"This is not cast as just another unfortunate overdose. We believe, and everything that we're learning, is that obviously some sort of criminal element was involved in it," said Defense Attorney Joshua E. Ritter.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Giles.

Giles' cause of death is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

