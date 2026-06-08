LA mayor's race: Incumbent Karen Bass to face Nithya Raman in runoff, AP projects

The Brief Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman have both advanced to the November general election ballot following a crowded primary race. Raman launched a last-minute challenge on the final filing day, running on platform pillars aimed at housing affordability, job creation, and ending pay-to-play politics. It's unknown exactly how the remaining primary votes will distribute or how heavily the crowded field of 13 opponents will impact the final head-to-head vote margins.



Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will face City Councilmember Nithya Raman, according to the Associated Press' projections.

With 93% of votes counted on Monday, June 8, Bass had the most votes among mayoral candidates in the June 2 primary with 275,992 (34.3%) with Raman taking the No. 2 spot with 229,576 (28.6%). Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is essentially eliminated from the Nov. 2026 ballot after getting the third most votes with 207,757 (25.8%).

What we know:

Bass, who previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 11 years, faced a crowded race of 13 opponents that included Councilmember Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt.

While Raman and Pratt led fundraising efforts, Angelenos voted to give Bass another chance.

Raman, a former ally of Karen Bass, announced her candidacy at the last minute by filing paperwork on Feb. 7, which was the last day to file paperwork to enter the race.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Her campaign website stated she ran for mayor "to make LA affordable for everyone" with the commitments of fixing the city, protecting Angelenos, ending pay-to-play politics, and bringing jobs back to Hollywood.

The Endorsements

Bass received strong backing from several powerhouse politicians and organizations. This includes former Vice President Kamala Harris, Dolores Huerta, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and U.S. Senator Adam Schiff.

Organizers who endorsed her included the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, and Coalition for a Better Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

"I’m running for a second term because the foundation is laid, and now we can build the city we all deserve — a city where our kids no longer dodge tents on their walk to school. Where hardworking people can afford to live. Where restaurants, soundstages, and downtowns are thriving again. Where every neighborhood reflects the dynamism, the culture, and the spirit of Los Angeles," said Bass.

"I have really been passionate about trying to change things in the city on the issues that I care about on housing and getting more housing built as affordability grows less in the City and people are leaving the city because it's too expensive. On homelessness, trying to fix it by actually creating a system to respond to it that's fiscally sustainable. And now we're faced with an even bigger crisis. That we're actually backsliding, failing to even deliver on the basics," Raman said in a previous interview with FOX 11.

What's next:

California’s general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Bass and Raman will spend the coming months campaigning across Los Angeles to secure the support of a broader electorate before voters head back to the polls.