D4vd in court: Preliminary hearing begins in gruesome Hollywood Hills murder case

The Brief A critical, multi-day preliminary hearing begins Tuesday to determine if singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) will stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors allege Burke killed the teen to prevent her from exposing an illegal relationship right before his debut album dropped; her remains were found inside his impounded Tesla months later. Burke faces charges of first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and body mutilation, with special circumstances that make him eligible for life without parole or the death penalty.



A preliminary hearing begins Tuesday for David Anthony Burke, known professionally as the singer D4vd, who faces charges in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Prosecutors allege the rising star killed the teenager to protect his career after she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship the same week his debut album, "Withered," was released. The singer and his legal defense team have maintained his innocence.

What we know:

Legal experts expect the preliminary hearing to last for multiple days. At its conclusion, a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the singer to stand trial.

If convicted on all counts, Burke faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated that a decision on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.

What they're saying:

TMZ’S Charles Latibeaudiere said during his appearance on Good Day LA that Burke’s attorney asked that they requested for the removal of his handcuffs in court.

"She does not feel it’s necessary. He’s had five hearings already. He has never, in the time since he’s been arrested, ever attempted to escape," he explained.

Officials have released disturbing details in the case and Latibeaudiere expects more details to emerge during the hearing.

"There’s a lot of DNA evidence that shows, in particular at his home," he said. "There were burn boxes that were purchased. So all of these things and that poo, there were bits of it, according to the medical examiner, there were bits of it included in the body parts that were found in David's Tesla. So, they believe what happened is that he dismembered her and put the remains in this kiddie pool in his garage to prevent the blood from getting all over the garage. They found evidence of that in the remains. So that is a very strong piece of evidence."

Criminal defense attorney, Mark Geragos, said the defense could possibly use a Robert Durst-style defense.

"Robert Durst was acquitted because his defense was that, basically, the death was caused by self-defense and all of the gruesome cutting and dismembering took place afterward," Geragos said. "So, God only knows if that's what the evidence would show here, that she died And that all of the, because as you aptly noted, I mean, those are hard facts to deal with when you've got saws, and you've gotten clean up purported clean up area, things of that. But if all of that was to dispose of the body, I know that's a kind of a gruesome thought, but that still does not make it a murder if that is the case."

The backstory:

On Sept. 8, 2025, the remains of Rivas Hernandez were discovered inside a Tesla registered to the singer at a Hollywood tow yard. Investigators said the vehicle had been impounded after it was illegally parked in the Hollywood Hills, where Burke was renting a home.

Prior to the discovery, the family of Rivas Hernandez had reported her missing multiple times from her hometown of Lake Elsinore, located roughly 70 miles from Los Angeles in Riverside County, beginning in February 2024.

Prosecutors previously stated in court that the teenager's body was so severely decomposed that the medical examiner had to rely on dental records for identification. According to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rivas Hernandez's cause of death was ruled a homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects."

Investigators determined she was killed on April 23, 2025. Nearly a year later, Burke was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The criminal complaint also includes special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait.

Timeline

Key dates in the investigation include:

Feb. 17, 2024: Deputies conduct a welfare check, during which Burke is informed that Rivas Hernandez is only 13 years old.

April 2024: Rivas Hernandez is reported missing for a second time.

April 22, 2025: Rivas Hernandez allegedly threatens to expose the relationship during an argument.

April 23, 2025: Investigators believe Rivas Hernandez is murdered on this day.

April 24, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a shovel via Postmates.

April 25, 2025: Burke’s debut album, Withered , is officially released.

May 1–5, 2025: Burke allegedly uses an alias to acquire chainsaws, a body bag, and an inflatable pool.

July 7, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a burn cage.

Sept. 8, 2025: The teenager's remains are discovered inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard.

April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested on suspicion of murder.

April 29, 2026: Graphic dismemberment details are revealed during a preliminary court hearing.

May 12, 2026: A major court date is postponed to allow the defense team additional time to review evidence.

July 7, 2026: Both the prosecution and defense state they are ready to move forward with the case.

The other side:

Burke pleaded not guilty to all charges and his legal team maintains his innocence.

What they're saying:

Following Burke’s arrest, attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter released a statement saying:

"The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said he expects the judge to find probable cause because of the relatively low legal standard required at a preliminary hearing, but said the proceeding remains important for the defense because it provides an opportunity to preview the prosecution’s case and cross-examine law enforcement witnesses before trial.

Rahmani also said the defense may argue that someone else in Burke’s inner circle was responsible for Rivas Hernandez’s death, but believes that will be a difficult argument given the prosecution’s alleged motive that she threatened to expose the relationship and damage Burke’s music career.

What's next:

Following the multi-day preliminary hearing, the presiding judge will officially rule on whether the state has presented enough evidence to move the case forward to a full criminal trial.

MORE COVERAGE ABOUT THE KILLING OF CELESTE RIVAS HERNANDEZ